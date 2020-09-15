We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a return to public engagements following her summer break on Tuesday, stepping out in London with Prince William!

As usual, Kate chose a chic and elegant outfit for her busy day, which saw the royal couple visit a jobcentre in London Bridge, the London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel and much-loved bakery Brick Lane Beigel.

Looking lovely in red, Kate opted to recycle the gorgeous Beulah London dress she first wore back in May, and accessorised with a pair of NEW Missoma earrings and a pair of tan Ralph Lauren heels. She wore her signature brunette hair down in loose waves and added a floral face mask to complete the look.

The 'Calla Rose floral-print silk dress', which retails for £550.00, proved popular with royal fans when Kate appeared via Zoom call at the height of lockdown to support a Heads Together initiative.

The elegant midi features a contrasting white collar, much like the fan-favourite Alessandra Rich dress the Duchess also owns - and we're so pleased to see Kate wearing her new frock once again.

Kate accessorised with a new pair of pyramid charm earrings from Missoma, an affordable British jewellery brand the Duchess loves.

Gold pyramid charm earrings, £85, Missoma

As for her Ralph Lauren heels, the Duchess' new shoes are the Celia style high-heel pumps, which are selling fast online.

Calla Rose floral-print silk dress, £550, Beulah London

Keen to get your hands on Kate's dress at a fraction of the cost? We've tracked down some lovely little numbers from our favourite high street stores.

Shein stocks a red midi shirt dress with a similar statement collar and cuff detailing for just £17.49...

GET THE LOOK: Contrast Collar Shirt Dress, £17.49, Shein

Topshop also does a lovely red floral wrap number with a shorter hemline if you're looking to emulate Kate's style.

GET THE LOOK: Topshop Wrap Mini Dress, £39.00, Topshop

No doubt royal fans were thrilled to see the Duke and Duchess out and about together again, after the Cambridge family spent their annual summer holiday away from the public eye as usual.

Kate first wore the Beulah London dress in May

Prince William recently confirmed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were back at school when he travelled to Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day.

He told a police officer: "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again." He went on: "Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months."

Of course, Kate also made a new appearance earlier in September - appearing via video link to discuss the shortlist of her photography project Hold Still, a community effort she launched with the National Portrait Gallery during the coronavirus crisis.

Kate wore a Zara dress for her recent Zoom call

She showed off a new Zara dress from her collection, too! Sadly, the green floral dress - which has also been rocked on Loose Women by Saira Khan - had already sold out, but Kate's pretty midi certainly gave us another insight into her at-home style.

Here's hoping we see the Duchess out and about again soon!

