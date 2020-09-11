Royal fans are in love with Duchess Camilla's ultra bold new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall attended her fourth engagement in a row on Thursday, and looked absolutely beautiful in a bold aquamarine outfit for her visit to HM Naval Base Clyde.

Her surprise appearance marked the 10th anniversary since the commissioning ceremony of HMS Astute, and as always, Camilla chose an elegant and classic look for the occasion.

Her bold blue coat dress was teamed with a pretty patterned scarf, neutral heels and her cream DeMellier handbag.

WATCH: Camilla's fashion over the years

And since images of her engagement were shared on the Clarence House social media platforms, fans were quick to react to her vibrant outfit!



Camilla looked beautiful in blue

"She looks so lovely in that colour," one wrote, while another added: "The Duchess looks beautiful today."

"That shade of blue really suits HRH," a further commented. "Don't usually comment on dresses… But WOW! That is GORGEOUS!" said another.

Camilla is the Lady Sponsor of the Astute Class Submarine, and gave a touching speech during her visit.

"I remember well the 27th August 2010, as we watched this magnificent boat enter into active service," she said. "And now, as we look forward to the next ten years of Astute's service, please know that, wherever you may be, I will be holding you all in my thoughts and prayers.

Visiting the Rifles regiment on Monday

"I am certain that, just as you have always done, you will continue to carry out your duties with the pride that comes of being at the forefront of our Naval prowess. May you always return safely to harbour."

This week has also seen the Duchess attend a packed schedule of engagements at Medical Detection Dogs, Ivydale Primary School in London and the Rifles, where she wore her bespoke green dress modelled on the regiment's uniform.

