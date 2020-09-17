We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted out and about in London earlier in September, and gave us a glimpse of her wardrobe away from public engagements!

And in one sweet picture, Kate appears to be wearing a gorgeous monochrome skirt from Massimo Dutti, which cost just £39.95 in the sale.

She teamed her look with a chic white blouse and pulled her hair away from her face, and added a gorgeous gold bangle to her look, too.

Kate wore a gorgeous Massimo Dutti skirt

Sadly, it appears that the 'Two tone print skirt' is a past-season piece from the brand, and is no longer available to shop. It was also available in a jumpsuit style, which would have looked gorgeous on Kate, too!

See Duchess Kate and Queen Letizia's twinning style

The Duchess is a fan of tailored pieces from Massimo Dutti, and also owns a classic pair of camel culottes from the label, as well as a beautiful cashmere coat and a high-neck midi dress.

She's not alone, either - both Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Sussex have also worn the brand in the past.

Kate recently returned to public engagements in London after the Cambridges relocated back to Kensington Palace following their summer break.

Meghan wearing her Massimo Dutti skirt

On Tuesday, the Duchess stepped out in London with Prince William to meet local communities and find out how they had been coping during the coronavirus crisis.

Wearing her Beulah dress on Tuesday

Wearing a beautiful dress from her Beulah London collection, Kate also sported a new pair of earrings from Missoma, which in fact carried a sweet message.

Made with gemstone rhodochrosite, the crystal is said to represent healing, compassion and love - what could be more apt?

