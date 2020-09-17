We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex appeared at a special engagement on Wednesday, sitting for a live sculpting session as part of a special event for the Vision Foundation.

And for the important occasion, she chose a beautiful geometric dress in orange, white and black – with an elegant flowing skirt that was perfect for the warmer weather.

To finish the look, she pulled her blonde hair back into a chic chignon and kept her makeup soft and natural as usual, adding a simple pair of earrings and a gold bracelet to accessorize.

Sophie looked gorgeous in her geometric dress

We've tracked down Sophie's dress – and it's a luxurious piece from one of her favourite designers, DVF Diane von Furstenberg. Costing £576, it's still available to shop if you fancy stealing the royal's style.

Meet Sophie's royal designer, Suzannah Crabb

We've also found a more affordable alternative on the high street! We love Hobbs' Suzanna dress, which features a similar print in orange, white and navy – plus it's in the sale, reduced from £139 to £75.

Sophie, 55, joined Frances Segelman at her London studio as the sculptor created a bust designed for blind and partially sighted people.

DVF geometric dress, £576, Farfetch

Once completed, the bust will provide an opportunity for blind and partially sighted people to know the Countess of Wessex’s likeness, as part of the Vision Foundation's effort to help blind and partially sighted people access art in a meaningful way.

SHOP SIMILAR: Suzanna dress, £75, Hobbs

Sophie said: "Thank you to Frances for sculpting my face today. This sculpture, and the faces of many others, will allow the blind and partially sighted to see through touch and so to more vividly imagine their world.

Sophie sat for the sculpting session as part of her work with the Vision Foundation

"Whether you are a long-time supporter or friend of the Vision Foundation, or you are new to us, thank you for your vital support, and I would encourage you all to speak to the Foundation team to find out more about our work and explore how you can play a part in bringing the world to within closer reach for those who struggle to see it."

