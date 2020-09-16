Princess Beatrice wears stunning floral skirt as she steps out for rare appearance Royal style off duty!

Princess Beatrice showed off her weekend style as she was pictured out shopping with her stepson recently, and we're in love with her look!

The royal teamed a laid-back denim shirt with a pretty floral skirt and velvet headband as she stepped out in London with her family - in pictures that were published by the MailOnline.

It was certainly a rare insight into Beatrice's off-duty wardrobe, which isn't too dissimilar to the outfits she likes to wear to public events. The Princess has loved pretty patterned skirts for years, and loves to wear headbands to formal engagements, too.

Beatrice and Eugenie's style over the years

Down-to-earth Beatrice popped into Waitrose with four-year-old Wolfie, while her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was pictured waiting for the pair in a Range Rover parked outside the supermarket.

True to UK guidelines, Beatrice also wore a surgical face mask to enter the store.

Princess Beatrice has long loved wearing statement skirts

The royal has been pictured out and about in London more regularly recently, and was also photographed shopping at baby shop The Little White Company earlier in September.

Looking gorgeous in Zara, Beatrice rocked a pleated blue midi skirt and tweed jacket from the high street store that she, sister Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Cambridge all love.

She rocked a shirt and skirt combo at Wimbledon in 2016

Newlyweds Beatrice and Edoardo have kept a fairly low profile since their low-key royal wedding in July, though they are known to have spent time in both Italy and France following their celebrations.

Princess Beatrice's royal wedding dress is set to go on display in September

The special ceremony saw the Princess wearing one of the Queen's stunning Norman Hartnell gowns, which had been modified for her by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

It was recently announced that the beautiful dress will go on public display at Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020, along with Beatrice's sparkly Valentino wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet, designed by Patrice Van Helden.

