8 ditsy floral print dresses Kate Middleton would definitely wear

If there’s a print that has defined Kate Middleton's look this year, from lockdown video engagements to in-person royal visits, it is ditsy florals. The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of the ditsy print, which is a pattern of scattered tiny flowers that was first popularised during the decades from the 1920s to the 1940s, giving it a vintage vibe for 2020.

Kate spent the summer months wearing a variety of beautiful floral dresses (and even wore a ditsy floral print face mask!), with each pretty frock quickly selling out. So we're going to help you snap up a Duchess Kate-inspired ditsy print dress from the likes of Marks & Spencer, Ghost, Boden, H&M and more, starting at just £29.99.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a whole collection of ditsy floral dresses in her wardrobe, including a blue Ghost look that she wore to clap for the NHS earlier this year

Kate has never shied away from a brilliant high street look, and we think this gorgeous ditsy print dress from H&M would look right at home in the Duchess of Cambridge's royal wardrobe. The purple floral look comes in sizes 4 to 22.

Puff-sleeved dress, £29.99, H&M

Kate wore a Marks & Spencer dress – which quickly sold out – for a royal engagement over the summer

Duchess Kate is also a huge fan of Marks & Spencer, wearing a look from the popular retailer earlier this summer. M&S currently has another floral dress in stock that we wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate make an appearance in.

Floral tie-neck midi dress, £39,95, Marks & Spencer

Meanwhile, the Duchess has at least two floral dresses from Ghost – the 'Anouk' model, which she wore when she and the Cambridges clapped for carers earlier this year, and the 'Avery' dress worn on a royal tour.

Kate recycled this L.K.Bennett 'Madison' dress, seen here when the Duchess attended a polo match with Prince Louis in 2019, for a video call during lockdown

And the fact that Ghost is one of the Duchess' favourite brands is why we’re almost 100 percent sure that the Ghost ‘Solene' dress would also catch her eye.

'Solene' dress in pink, £120, Ghost

Not to mention Ghost's 'Jenna' tea dress, currently on sale, which also has the details Duchess Kate loves, from a feminine short sleeve and gathered waist to a midi-length hem.

Ghost ‘Jenna’ dress, Was £120 Now £84, Anthropologie

The Duchess of Cambridge wore Faithfull the Brand florals for one of her first in-person royal engagements of the summer, and you can still catch some of the brand's most Kate-like looks in the summer sales!

Duchess Kate looked sweet in a Faithfull The Brand dress for an in-person summer engagement in Norfolk

You can catch the very Kate-esque Faithfull the Brand 'Fran' midi dress, with puffed sleeves and asymmetrical button detail, on sale now at ASOS.

Faithfull the Brand 'Fran' midi dress, Was £145 Now £87, ASOS

Meanwhile, this cheery pink floral is right up Kate’s street! The look from Closet London has Duchess-style long sleeves, a high collar and even better – it’s currently in the ASOS sale, too.

Closet London ditsy floral midi-dress, Was £75, Now £60, ASOS

Not only has Kate worn high street brand Jigsaw, she actually worked for the high street brand in her pre-royal days! As someone who has a wardrobe full of shirt dresses, Kate might not be able to resist this look with a button collar in a rainbow ditsy floral print.

Rainbow ditsy shirt dress, £110, Jigsaw

Let's not forget Duchess Kate is a big fan of Boden, and wore one of the brand's ditsy floral tea dresses for a lockdown video engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also a ditsy floral dress from Boden in her wardrobe, as seen above during a video call during lockdown

That's why we suspect she might be browsing the new fall dresses at Boden – like this ditsy floral look that also comes in red.

Imogen Dress in Black English Ditsy, also available in red, £120, Boden

We don't know about you but we're pretty convinced that these Kate Middleton-inspired ditsy print dresses are just what we need to take us from summer to autumn...

