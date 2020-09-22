Kate Middleton pays tribute to her kids with personalised layered necklace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to meet with London parents today to hear how fellow mums and dads have been helping each other through the pandemic, her own children were surely on her mind. Fitting then that she wore a necklace that paid tribute to her own children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The mum-of-three’s layered golden necklace glittered in the sunshine as she spoke to fellow mums and dads in Battersea Park and the great news for royal fans is that the exact necklace is available to buy online.

Duchess Kate wore trousers by Marks & Spencer and a gorgeous layered jewellery look

Duchess Kate wore a combination of two necklaces on her public engagement – a new gold double chain by Missoma, the contemporary London-based brand she has long loved, and a necklace engraved with her children’s initials.

Layering is the trend that just never seems to go out of fashion, and the Missoma double chain is just perfect – it’s a double helping of the brand’s best-selling 18ct gold vermeil Bobble chain (available in a single strand for £65) artfully strung at just the right distance for a perfect layered effect.

Kate combined her new bling with a perfect laid back chic look for the park – re-wearing the dusky cerise Marks & Spencer pencil trousers we first glimpsed in March along with a white top and matching trainers. She also accessorised with one of her favourite bracelets, her Halcyon Days Maya torque aquamarine & gold bangle. Unfortunately for royal fans, however, this piece sold out long ago.

GET KATE'S JEWELLERY LOOK:

The Duchess is a big fan of Missoma, and you can re-create her jewellery style with pieces from the royal favourite

Gold double chain necklace, £129/$167, Missoma

Gold round necklace, engraving service complementary, £105/$136, Missoma

The royal also wore her mini cupid hoop earrings from Daniella Draper. Kate is an established fan of the British brand – we’ve seen the earrings by St Martin's graduate Daniella several times on Kate during lockdown zoom calls during the last four months.

Gold mini cupid hoop earrings, £185, Daniella Draper

On her sunny visit, Prince William’s wife chatted to representatives of networks including Home-Start, National Childbirth Trust and MUSH about how peer support groups have continued to support parents during lockdown. The parents told how they had struggled to meet up during lockdown but had kept up with zoom calls and how important access to outside space had been to their health and wellbeing.

