Remember Princess Diana's iconic Harvard sweatshirt? H&M has a near-exact replica 

With Princess Diana being the ultimate style icon these days, we’re emulating everything from her 1980s and 1990s wardrobe with high street fashion trends like cycling shorts or puff-sleeve blouses and dresses. We can also add to the mix university sweatshirts – and H&M has a top emblazoned with the iconic Harvard logo that looks just like the one Prince Willliam and Prince Harry’s mum used to wear.

Style icon Princess Diana is inspiring one of our favourite comfy looks this season

Social gatherings are limited right now, which also puts our most dressed-up looks to the back – okay, the middle – of the wardrobe, and this sweatshirt inspired by the famed American Ivy League uni is an on-trend outfit we can wear whether we’re at home or stepping out. To truly channel ‘90s style, team the sweatshirt with a rollneck jumper underneath.

Harvard printed sweatshirt, £19.99/$29.99, H&M

Personalised pieces are very hot this year, and there are also options if you love the Harvard sweatshirt look but want it customised. At Spreadshirt you can personalise your look, adding a name or other text to the front, back or sleeves – and the sweatshirt is available in Princess Diana lookalike white.

Personalisable Harvard sweatshirt in white or light grey, £31.99/$49.99, Spreadshirt

