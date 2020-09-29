We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince George was starstruck meeting his idol, Sir David Attenborough, last week, and the seven-year-old certainly made sure he looked the part for the special occasion.

The young royal looked adorable in a blue checked shirt by Thomas Brown, which happens to be stocked at one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's favourite childrenswear stores, Trotters.

George's shirt was very fitting for the meeting as it featured a small elephant embroidery, which no doubt went down well with conservationist Sir David.

Mum Kate also added a wildlife-themed detail to her outfit for the meeting, wearing a stunning pair of Pangolin earrings.

George's shirt featured sweet elephant embroidery

The collared 'Thomas' shirt is made from 100 per cent cotton and features a classic button down front and cuffs.

If blue isn't your little one's colour, there are plenty of others to choose from including red, camel and green. Available in sizes 2 – 11 years and for just £40, if it's good enough for royalty…

Kate also paid tribute to Sir David with her earrings

However, there is no shortage of checked shirts on the high street and Mango offer a very similar design for just £12.99 – so you can even buy two in varying colours.

Sir David joined Prince William, Kate and their three children in the gardens of Kensington Palace for a private outdoor screening of his film, David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet.

Check Cotton Shirt, £12.99, Mango

A photo of the trio meeting David was released by Kensington Palace on Saturday evening, showing Charlotte looking particularly excited with her hands held up to her face in surprise.

According to The Times, Sir David said that meeting the young royals was "charming," adding "it was a very nice domestic occasion". The 94-year-old gave George a fossil tooth from a giant shark, which proved to be a hit.

The whole family met Sir David at Kensington Palace

"When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same," he said.

"[George asked] What it was? How big it was? And so on. He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils. She [Charlotte] was too. All three seemed charming."

