Duchess Kate always looks spot on with her outfit choices and she didn't disappoint when her family met Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace this week.

The royal shone in an elegant blue denim shirt dress by the New York designer Gabriella Hearst. The chic frock featured three-quarter length sleeves, a flowing skirt and fell to the Duchess' calves. Such a sophisticated look!

Online store Matches currently has the midi dress available to buy for £1,295, describing the dress as a 'graceful and pragmatic take on denim'. The cotton is Italian-crafted with pearlescent buttons running along the side, plus a waist belt with a metal clasp.

WATCH: Duchess Kate inside Kensington Palace!

The royals met with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace

The wife of Prince William wore her brunette locks in a bouncy down style – her go-to look – and kept her makeup glamorous yet fresh with a sweep of bronzer and warm copper lip shade.

Marley belted denim midi shirt dress, £1,295, Matches

The royal fan account katemidlton1 on Instagram believes that Kate's navy shoes look to be either her Emmy London ‘Josie’ block heels or her Rupert Sanderson ‘Malory’ heels. Her pretty silver earrings are the Pangolin Haka earrings by the designer Patrick Mavros, priced £180.

Pangolin Haka Earrings in Silver, £180, Patrick Mavros

The couple and their children looked to thoroughly enjoy the meeting with the naturalist Sir David, which took place on 24 September in the palace garden.

Sir David, 94, did not disappoint his young hosts – presenting Prince George with the fossilised tooth of a giant shark that he excavated himself during a family holiday in Malta in the late 1960s. The children must have been thrilled!

We're expecting a stampede on Kate's shirt dress. Get yours while you can!

