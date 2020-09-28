Princess Charlotte's £9.99 Zara dress revealed as she twins with mum Kate Middleton The young royal has a wardrobe of Zara dresses!

The Cambridge family made a sweet appearance with David Attenborough at the weekend, and we all fell a little bit in love with their co-ordinating blue outfits!

As usual, royal fans have been wondering about Princess Charlotte's fashion details just as much as her mum the Duchess of Cambridge - and from the pictures, it appears that the five-year-old chose another sweet Zara dress to meet Sir David at Kensington Palace.

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in chic denim shirt dress to meet Sir David Attenborough

The pretty frock is thought to be the 'Floral Dress with Peter Pan Collar' from the high-street brand, which had previously been reduced to just £9.99 in the sale. We wonder if Kate snapped up a bargain?

Loading the player...



Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Sadly, it's already sold out, but here's hoping we see Charlotte wearing it again during another appearance.

We can certainly see Duchess Kate's own elegant style in her daughter - of course, the royal loves to wear floral dresses with contrast white collars, and also loves delicate broderie anglaise fabric, just like the style of Charlotte's latest outfit.

The Cambridges met Sir David at Kensington Palace

The retro style is also very like the dresses the late Princess Diana used to wear, with many royal-watchers likening Kate's elegant looks to that of her mother-in-law.

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out in glam party dress with the most gorgeous sheer details

Charlotte wore a pretty Zara dress

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were no doubt thrilled to meet Sir David Attenborough on September 24, with pictures showing that the three children looked completely starstruck upon seeing him!

Duchess Kate also loves dresses with statement white collars

Sir David was at the Palace to watch his new film, A Life on our Planet, with the Duke of Cambridge. Instead of attending a glittering premiere for the feature-length documentary, the two men sat together in the garden at Kensington Palace, both under blankets to protect them from the chilly autumn weather.

William and Kate are also seen chatting to Sir David in a new ITV documentary which airs on October 5, with the Duchess saying of her children: "They’re massive fans."