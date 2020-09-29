We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband and children in meeting Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace recently – and made sure to send an important message with her fashion choices, as she so often does.

Kate wowed fans in a beautiful new denim dress from Gabriela Hearst, but it was actually her jewellery that carried the sweet meaning.

Wearing the 'Pangolin Haka' earrings from one of her favourite designers Patrick Mavros, the royal paid her own tribute to wildlife causes – since a percentage of all sales of the beautiful collection are donated to Pangolin Conservation.

Kate wore the Pangolin earrings from Patrick Mavros

The rare African pangolin is the most trafficked animal in the world – and in March 2020, it was revealed that the Patrick Mavros collection has helped to rehabilitate and release 158 pangolins into the wild. We think Sir David would be impressed with that!

Kate's history with Patrick Mavros goes back years – the Duchess has worn the Zimbabwean designer's pieces since long before her marriage to Prince William.

It's reported that the Duchess fell in love with the brand when she was working for Jigsaw, and was often pictured wearing the 'Ndoro' earrings from the collection.

She also owns a pair of unique crocodile earrings from the line, and recently debuted a beautiful new pair of milky quartz drop studs that are inspired by the colours of the Indian Ocean.

Kate's milky quartz earrings are also from Patrick Mavros

The brand's ethos is "A family of creativity, a legacy of conservation," which is no doubt important to the Duke and Duchess, who are passionate about wildlife causes.

Her crocodile earrings are another statement piece

It's not uncommon for royal women to touch on important issues with their fashion and accessories, and at another recent engagement Kate wore a pair of gemstone earrings that represent healing and love – the perfect choice to visit London organisations during the coronavirus crisis.

