We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has wasted no time showing off her autumnal wardrobe, breaking her latest green streak by stepping out in a vibrant blue ensemble on Thursday.

GALLERY: 15 times royal ladies looked chic in Chanel

Camilla brightened up our week as she was pictured arriving at The Royal Voluntary Service's Mill End lunch club in Rickmansworth, where she helped serve lunch to a group of regular diners and met volunteers who have overcome recent challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Duchess looked elegant in a blue midi dress and a cream jacket

No doubt the 73-year-old, who is President of Royal Voluntary Service, was looking forward to her visit as it allowed her to finally meet 86-year-old Doris Winfield in person, after speaking to her on the phone during the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's statement green dress is so on trend

For her latest outfit, the royal looked elegant in a cornflower blue midi dress – a very similar hue to the one Kate Middleton wore at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Great minds think alike!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla most unexpected outfits

While Camilla ditched the thick black tights she wore to St Bartholomew's Hospital earlier in the week, she still ensured she kept the chilly air at bay by layering a cream jacket over her frock – and with the trademark checked pattern on the lining, it appeared to be from Burberry.

Shop the look:

Trench coat, £1,490, Burberry

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Camilla carried a brown leather handbag that matched her shoes, allowing her to don a very colourful face mask! A close-up photo revealed the bright blue design, which tied in with her dress, was decorated with a purple and red floral pattern.

Tucked behind her bouncy blowdry and pretty new mask was her favourite pearl drop earrings, which she also wore alongside her bold green dress on Wednesday.

Featuring an on-trend Peter Pan collar and matching white cuffs as well as a zip running down the front, the royal layered a matching cami underneath and added black leather accessories.

SEE: Inside Prince Charles & Camilla's stunning country home Highgrove House

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.