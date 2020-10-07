Kate Middleton surprises in bright dress for special Buckingham Palace appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For her first palace event since lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge ensured she wowed royal fans in a striking outfit that was sure to turn heads.

MORE: Prince Louis' adorable striped knit is a £10 John Lewis bargain

On Wednesday, Kate joined her husband Prince William at Buckingham Palace to meet the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his wife, First Lady Оlena.

Dressing for the cooler UK weather, Kate opted for a beautiful long-sleeved midi dress in a beautiful bright blue colour that featured a belted waist and V-neckline. She paired it with nude shoes and accessorised with a sapphire and diamon necklace and matching drop earrings.

Kate looked stunning in blue as she met the President and First Lady of Ukraine

The royal kept her beauty look natural, with dewy skin, long eyelashes and a nude lip, while her dark hair was styled in her classic bouncy blowdry. William, meanwhile, complemented his wife's elegant outfit in a dark suit.

Kate's latest appearance follows on from her visit to the University of Derby on Monday, where she heard about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's wedding rings have the same secret meaning

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge shows support for students at University of Derby

The mother-of-three, 38, looked beautiful in a £119 cashmere sweater from Massimo Dutti, smart cigarette trousers from Joseph and £520 Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

The Duchess completed her look with a chic new checked coat by Massimo Dutti – which was surprisingly still in stock! Knowing the Kate effect, all of the items that made up her sophisticated outfits on both Monday and Wednesday will soon be sold out, so time is of the essence if you want to replicate her style.

Shop the look:

Belted midi dress, was £120 now £45, & Other Stories

Kate and William's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also gave fans a peek inside their autumn wardrobes recently during a video with Sir David Attenborough.

The trio quizzed their idol about animals in the garden of Kensington Palace, and it was the first time we heard Louis speak in public – but we couldn't take our eyes off his sweet new jumper!

Louis, now two and a half, looked cute as a button in a striped white, blue and red jumper with buttons at the neckline. The nautical knit costs just £9.80 from John Lewis.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in chic new coat as she makes stunning appearance

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.