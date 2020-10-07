We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has a new love of the colour green, with her latest outfit following the same trend as her recent appearances.

Camilla, who is President of cancer support charity Maggie's Barts, dressed in an elegant green and white dress as she visited the facilities at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday.

During her visit, the royal learnt how Maggie's have had to adapt their services during the COVID-19 crisis, and met cancer specialists and staff as well as families who have been supported by the charity.

Duchess Camilla stunned in a green dress with a Peter Pan collar

She was pictured arriving at the facilities wearing an emerald green midi dress with an on-trend Peter Pan collar and matching white cuffs – and with the bold zip running down the front, the royal layered a matching cami underneath.

Ensuring her entire look was colour-coordinated, Camilla also carried a pale green face mask which she put on once inside the building.

Keeping her look modern, the 73-year-old added leather accessories including a black Chanel handbag and matching heeled pumps while adding a touch of glam with statement pearl drop earrings and layered necklaces. As usual, her icy blonde hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry.

At the end of September, the Duchess stepped out for a day of public engagements in Aberdeenshire wearing one of her favourite green skirt suits.

The royal has been wearing lots of green recently

Sporting her green tartan blazer and skirt, the royal happily posed in front of the Ballater Gallery with owner David Reid – and appeared to also be holding a matching green face mask to pop on when she entered the gallery.

Meanwhile, when she joined her husband Prince Charles for a day of engagements in Northern Ireland, the royal kept warm by wearing a chic green coat over the top of her floaty spot print dress, and carried her trusty DeMellier 'Midi Venice' bag in forest green.

