Duchess Camilla wows in statement spotty dress for surprise Northern Ireland visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles for a day of engagements in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, looking elegant as ever in an autumn-appropriate outfit.

The royal kept warm by wearing a chic green coat over the top of her floaty spot print dress, adding leather gloves and knee-high boots to her look. She carried her trusty DeMellier 'Midi Venice' bag in forest green.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing Autumn's biggest boot trends! From Kate to Meghan and Princess Eugenie

Thoughtful Camilla also wore a pretty clover brooch on her lapel as a tribute to her host nation, and styled her icy blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry as always.

Camilla wrapped up in a green coat with her knee-high boots

Just like the Autumn/Winter 2020 trends, Camilla often likes to add a pair of knee-high boots to her dresses, and we're loving the transition! The likes of Duchesses Kate and Meghan also love the same trick for chillier engagements.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Charles and Camilla visit Northern Ireland

In a sweet nod to the causes they care about, Charles and Camilla also chose to wear face masks made as part of the Turquoise Mountain Textiles programme.

The couple wore masks made as part of the Turquoise Mountain Textiles programme

A tweet from Clarence House read: "The face masks worn today were made by seamstresses who have been supported through the Turquoise Mountain Textiles programme.

MORE: Meghan Markle's mystery new necklace has fans speculating

"Charity Turquoise Mountain was set up by The Prince of Wales in 2006 to protect heritage at risk and to provide training and jobs around the world."

Midi Venice handbag, £335, DeMellier London

SHOP NOW

The royal couple's visit to Northern Ireland saw them visit the Ulster Museum in Belfast where they viewed a Florence Nightingale exhibition marking the 200th anniversary of her birth.

Meghan loves wearing knee-high boots with dresses and coats, too

Camilla then went on to Belfast and Lisburn Women's Aid, meeting staff, supporters and service users to hear of the challenges they have faced in recent months with the increase in referrals - and how the organisation has continued to offer a safe place for people to reach out and get support.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.