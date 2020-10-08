We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie proved she loves the high street just as much as the next person on Wednesday, when she covered up her baby bump in a chic navy jacket from Zara.

The pregnant royal's chic coat boasted a thin black belt, giving its cocoon shape a little more structure.

Mango's 'Belted Wool Coat', £79.99, is made from sustainable materials and slightly heavier than Eugenie's Zara number, so will get you through the chillier months, but best of all is belted, so you can effortlessly mix up the piece's silhouette, a la Princess Eugenie!

Eugenie looked so stylish!

The mum-to-be was seen leaving Mayfair's five-star Connaught Hotel in the stylish number, which she paired with black leather trainers and a pretty tiger patterned dress by Sandro that matched the colour of her coat.

Belted Wool Coat, £79.99, Mango

Slung across her shoulder was a funky, eye print leather bag by artist INÉS FIGAREDO, from which the Princess could be seen pulling her phone as she exited the luxurious venue, revealing that it was encased in a chic red leather cover.

Eugenie looked every inch the fashionista!

The 30-year-old wore her auburn tresses loose and covered up her face with a stylish printed mosaic mask by Rashid Johnson, looking every inch the fashionista.

Printed cotton face covering, £40, Rashid Johnson

Moments later, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also seen leaving the upmarket hotel, sporting a trendy wax jacket in khaki alongside black jeans and a smart pair of brown brogues.

They're certainly one stylish couple!

Eugenie and Jack shared the exciting news last month that they are expecting their first child in early 2021.

The royal's Instagram post featured a photo of the parents-to-be beaming at the camera together and one of Eugenie holding a pair of John Lewis bear slippers. The Princess, 30, wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

