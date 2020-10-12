The Duchess of Cornwall is always impeccably dressed for every occasion, and Monday was certainly no exception. Camilla Parker Bowles visited Wiltshire Council to thank staff for their hard work amid the COVID-19 outbreak, opting to recycle a chic tartan look for the occasion.

Camilla, who wore a floral face mask during her engagement, travelled to Trowbridge to meet those involved in the council's Wellbeing Hub.

The Duchess visited @wiltscouncil today to thank staff for their work to support the Covid-19 response.



The council coordinated over 420 community and voluntary groups across Wiltshire, producing supporting toolkits which were nationally recognised as examples of best practice.

All eyes were on her smart tailored jacket and matching skirt as she met with key workers, exuding sophistication in her plaid ensemble.

Royal fans will remember the look from previous occasions, namely when she joined The Queen to visit the Ebony Horse Club and Community Riding Centre in 2013.

For her new appearance, Camilla, 73, paired her statement attire with knee-high boots at the time and a pair of leather gloves. So chic!

Camilla also wore the chic look for an engagement with The Queen in 2013

The Wellbeing Hub has made direct contact with more than 24,000 of Wiltshire’s most vulnerable residents during the pandemic, and worked with 450 voluntary groups to distribute some 1,400 food parcels.

The Duchess was pictured signing the visitors’ book on Clarence House's social media accounts. Of course, Camilla has her own private home in Wiltshire – Ray Mill House – near Chippenham.

Camilla has made a series of stylish appearances over the last couple of weeks. She was pictured arriving at The Royal Voluntary Service's Mill End lunch club in Rickmansworth last week, wearing a lovely cornflower blue dress.

Camilla looked chic in a blue dress and Burberry trench last week

She layered a lightweight Burberry trench over her frock – a timeless and season-appropriate look.

Prince Charles' wife was also seen wearing a bright green dress with an on-trend Peter Pan collar last week when she carried out an engagement on behalf of cancer support charity Maggie's Barts.

