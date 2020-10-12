Kate Middleton's power suit is her best lockdown look yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton dropped jaws when she made a special appearance from the Natural History Museum on Monday afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the London museum, surprised by wearing a black suit as she revealed she would be announcing the Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old royal looked stunning in a tailored blazer and matching trousers from one of her favourite labels, Alexander McQueen.

She kept the look simple by donning a black top and added gorgeous drop pearl earrings to complete the look, cinching in her waist with a coordinating belt.

WATCH: Kate Middleton delights with new announcement

Kate styled her brunette hair in silky curls and opted for a smoky eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick, ensuring her glamorous beauty look matched her power suit. We're absolutely loving her streamlined, all-black look!

Sadly, Kate's blazer is sold out, but if you're keen to copy her style, this lovely Reiss number will do just the trick.

Satin Trimmed Wool Blend Blazer, £250, Reiss

Our favourite thing about her latest look has to be her stunning pearl earrings. This pretty pair from Oliver Bonas will add a touch of class to the most simple of outfits.

Almeta Freshwater Pearl & Bar Gold Plated Drop Earrings, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Duchess Catherine described it as "so wonderful" to be back at the Natural History Museum as she prepares to announce its Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Kate was filmed in the museum's famous Hintze Hall ahead of the virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

In a short video clip, the Duchess said: "It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum where we can all enjoy its treasures once again.

Kate Middleton made a style departure in a chic black suit

"I’m here because tomorrow night, I’m announcing the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it’s truly spectacular. I can’t wait for you all to see it."

The museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s longest-running and most prestigious annual wildlife photography competition, with more than 49,000 entries from across the globe.

