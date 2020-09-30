Prince Charles and Camilla reveal beautiful garden transformation The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been working on a particular area

Prince Charles has unveiled the impressive garden transformation at Clarence House, his official London residence with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The officials behind the Duke's Instagram account @clarencehouse shared a series of photos showing how his fruit and vegetable patches including tomatoes, apples and bears had grown in honour of Organic September, and also gave a look at his garden at Highgrove House, his country home in Gloucestershire.

"As we approach the end of #OrganicSeptember, take a look at some of the fruit and vegetables that have been blooming in the garden!," he captioned the post.

"The Clarence House garden is starting to showcase Red Currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats.

Prince Charles and Camilla's home, Highgrove House

"Meanwhile at @highgrovegarden, The Prince's entirely organic garden and farm, apples and pears are being picked and prepared for juicing. The Kitchen Garden helps the Highgrove estate achieve self-sufficiency in fruit and vegetables, which also include leeks and sprouts.

"Highgrove Gardens are open for the public to explore for a short period each year."

Prince Charles and Camilla also own Birkhall in Scotland on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, and their outdoor space there is just as impressive.

In May, Charles filmed a clip in the garden, showing a sprawling lawn, as well as a designated allotment area with rows of soil for planting, several perfectly preened bushes and trees and, at the top of a hill, a small garden shed.

Apparently it's all the handiwork of Charles himself, too. Head gardener Debs Goodenough previously told HELLO!, "He weeds and loves pruning. He enjoys being outside in the garden, which he knows inside out."

At Highgrove, personal touches add to the charm of the garden with a summerhouse for reading, a plaque commemorating Prince George's planting of a balsam poplar, and a bronze relief of the Queen Mother wearing her gardening hat and pearls.

