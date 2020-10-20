The Duchess of Cornwall sent a moving video message to mark World Osteoporosis Day on Tuesday evening – a cause that is very close to her heart after losing her mother to the disease.

In the short clip, she spoke of her determination to put osteoporosis in the spotlight to highlight the burden and suffering caused by the condition, and celebrate the steps forward in its understanding and treatment.

Camilla may have also been sending a sweet message of love and positivity with her outfit, since she also added a gorgeous gold heart pin to the collar of her ruffled blouse.

Looking chic as ever in the white shirt – which is one of her staple separates – she added a classic black blazer and pearl drop earrings to her look, too.

She said in the video: "Today gives us the opportunity to unite, to put the spotlight on the immense global burden caused by osteoporosis. I became involved with osteoporosis 26 years ago, after my mother died as a result of this devastating disease.

Camilla wore a pretty gold heart pin at the neckline of her blouse

"In those darker days, it was seldom discussed, rarely diagnosed and usually attributed to older women, with so-called 'dowager's humps'," she added.

"My family and I knew nothing about it, and were at a loss to know how to alleviate the terrible pain she suffered. But how times have changed. Today huge strides have been made in the treatment and research into osteoporosis, and we now know how it can be prevented and how we can support those who are living with it."

A close up of the gold pin

On Tuesday, the Duchess will also host tea at Clarence House for representatives and supporters of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day.

She also presented ROS volunteer Christine Sharp with The Duchess of Cornwall’s Award 2020 for her outstanding support and commitment to the charity – personally telephoning her to thank her for her support to the cause, and hear about her own experiences with the disease.