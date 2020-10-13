Duchess Camilla's colourful new outfit sparks joy on a rainy day We love her latest royal look!

The Duchess of Cornwall was out and about in London for another busy day of engagements on Tuesday, visiting Ebony Horse Club and Dwaynamics boxing club in Brixton.

Looking elegant as ever in her colourful outfit, Camilla wore a beautiful patterned scarf with her look, which also featured a tartan skirt, black blazer and block-heeled boots.

To keep warm while outdoors, the Duchess also added a pair of chic leather gloves and accessorised with classic pearl earrings - also carrying her Fulton umbrella, just like the Queen. We love these gorgeous colours together!

WATCH: Duchess Camilla visits Ebony Horse Club

The royal's first visit of the day saw her meet children, staff and volunteers at Ebony Horse Club, to learn about the riding and horse care opportunities it provides for 140 young people each week.

Camilla added a colourful scarf to her outfit

The club's mission is to use horses to raise the standards of education, life skills, wellbeing and aspirations of young people from disadvantaged communities.

Later, Camilla visited Dwaynamics to meet staff and students and find out more about the way the centre has impacted their lives.

The Duchess also carried her trusty Fulton umbrella

Greeted by chief executive Pastor Lorraine Jones, she heard how the club offers services designed to steer at-risk youth away from gang-culture, knife crime and gun violence, encouraging children to attend boxing classes twice a week, free of charge.

The programme was set up by Lorraine after her son Dwayne was tragically stabbed in 2014.

After watching a class demonstration in the gym, Camilla said to Pastor Lorraine: "I think wherever your son is, he would be very proud of you.

The Duchess visited both Ebony Horse Club and Dwaynamics in Brixton

"You can see the pleasure in their faces, each and every one of them are overjoyed to be here," she added. "That's why projects like this are so important, they are the very heart of the community. I will always treasure the memory of coming here and meeting you all."

It comes after Camilla visited Wiltshire Council for another special engagement on Monday, choosing again to wear bold colours with her chic checked jacket.

Camilla wore a tartan outfit for a visit to Wiltshire on Monday

The Duchess, who wore a floral face mask during her engagement, travelled to Trowbridge to meet those involved in the council's Wellbeing Hub.

All eyes were on her smart tailored jacket and matching skirt as she met with key workers - but what will she wear next? We're certainly loving her autumn style...