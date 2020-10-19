Meghan Markle's mystery new ring sparks fan speculation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured in a beautiful new official portrait on Friday, posing in the black and white snap to announce their latest appearance with TIME magazine.

Meghan chose to wear her sharp Alexander McQueen trouser suit in the photograph – much like the outfit the Duchess of Cambridge recently wore – though many fashion fans were preoccupied with her accessories!

It's thought that the royal was wearing Princess Diana's iconic gold Cartier Tank Française watch in the shot, and others have questioned if there is a special meaning behind the jewel Meghan sported on her pinky finger, too.

Meghan and Harry posed for a gorgeous new photo. IMAGE: Matt Sayles

It's certainly hard to tell from the black and white image, but some even wondered whether the new jewel is Meghan's late mother-in-law's aquamarine ring, which was given to her by Prince Harry. The former actress memorably wore it for her royal wedding reception in May 2018.

"Is that Diana’s ring on her pingy finger?" one wrote on Instagram, but another reasoned on Twitter: "I don't think that's the ring because Diana's aquamarine was considerably larger. Here is a photo of Diana's ring on Meghan's hand for size reference."

A closer look at Meghan's stunning pinky ring. IMAGE: Matt Sayles

If we look closely at the image, Meghan's gorgeous new jewel appears to be a solitaire emerald cut, with a simple band. How beautiful!

The pinky ring will remain a mystery for now – but here's hoping we see her wearing it again soon.

Princess Diana's aquamarine ring features a larger stone

On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks - TIME'S series of virtual conversations with extraordinary leaders to discuss important social issues.

TIME says: "The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show."