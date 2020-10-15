Duchess Camilla rocked the most unexpected dress at her sweet private engagement We love this look!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in a chic pinafore dress during a recent private engagement with Barnado's young carers - and we're loving her modern layered look.

Camilla posed on the stairs in a sweet socially-distanced picture taken at Clarence House, as she welcomed Marisa, 17, and Rameen, 12 - who are both supported by Barnardo's Young Carers' Service - to the home she shares with Prince Charles.

The royal teamed her chic blue dress with a pretty white blouse underneath it, and appeared to be wearing her black knee-high boots, too. We can just about spot her beloved Apple Watch on her wrist, as well!

Camilla welcomed Barnado's young carers to Clarence House

The private meeting, held on Wednesday, was an opportunity for Camilla to learn how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected children and young people with caring responsibilities.

During the special visit, Marissa and Rameen were given tea, refreshments and biscuits before chatting to the Duchess.

Marisa, who is a young carer to her mother, Jacqueline, who has diabetes and uses a wheelchair, said: "It was great to meet the Duchess. I really enjoyed telling her about all the things I have been able to do with Barnardo's in the past year."

Camilla also stepped out in Brixton on Tuesday

Camilla has enjoyed another busy week of royal engagements, stepping out in Brixton on Tuesday to visit Ebony Horse Club and Dwaynamics boxing club.

Fans were in love with her colourful outfit, which featured a pretty patterned scarf.

Many fans commented on her colourful scarf

Commenting on the Clarence House official Instagram photos, one wrote: "The club looks great and I love the Duchess' outfit! The colour really suits her hair."

Another added: "Gorgeous scarf!" while a further said: "The Duchess' whole look is fabulous."