Countess Sophie wears the sweetest Christmas jumper for new charity shop appearance Another festive royal outfit!

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for another public engagement on Wednesday as she visited the Shooting Star Children's Hospices Charity Shop in Hampton to help them prepare for Christmas.

MORE: Kate Middleton's special tribute to royal family member revealed

So of course, she wore a festive jumper for the occasion! Looking lovely in a chic black outfit, she teamed her flared midi skirt with suede boots and added her adorable reindeer jumper for a Christmassy touch.

To keep warm, she also added black gilet, and wore her floral face mask while volunteering inside the store.

Sophie rocked a Christmas jumper!

Sophie helped create a festive window display with fellow volunteers, and also spoke to Shooting Star staff about the impact of the pandemic on the hospice's services and the shop's trade.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Sophie bakes scones in her kitchen at Bagshot Park

It's the third outing in a recent string appearances this week from the Countess, who also joined husband Prince Edward alongside the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne to thank local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

Sophie volunteered at the Shooting Star Children's Hospices Charity Shop

Sophie bundled up in a chic coat, scarf and boots for the occasion, though she rocked another gorgeous winter look earlier that day.

MORE: Duchess Camilla makes sweet style nod during adorable Battersea Dogs Home visit

Joining her husband to help pack food parcels for families at Foodwise, she kept her outfit casual, opting for a pair of black skinny jeans, a cream cashmere jumper with braided sleeves from Altuzarra and brown heeled boots.

Wearing her blue Joseph coat

To step outside, Sophie added a beige scarf and her blue Joseph coat that has been in her wardrobe since 2016, when she wore it for a visit to Portesbery School in London.

MORE: Princess Beatrice spotted in stunning winter coat of dreams

Prince Edward looked festive too, wearing a bold red jumper and a tartan face mask. We're loving seeing the royals out and about again, and it certainly looks like they're feeling Christmassy!