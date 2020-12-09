Duchess Camilla makes sweet style nod during Battersea Dogs and Cats Home visit The Duchess of Cornwall was accompanied by her own rescue dog Beth!

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a special visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home rescue centre Windsor branch on Wednesday, where she opened the new kennels and met both staff and the charity's supporters to thank them for their work. Camilla was accompanied by a very special guest – her own rescue dog, Beth!

Camilla opted for some very apt accessories for the socially-distanced occasion, donning an adorable paw print face mask gifted by a member of the public.

She looked elegant as ever in a smart, dark green coat with a tartan collar by Mr Roy, adding a sweet touch to the look thanks to a dog-shaped brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels on the lapel.

She kept cosy thanks to a pretty, leaf print scarf wrapped around her neck and completed the ensemble with her trusty black suede boots.

Camilla, who is Patron and long-time supporter of the charity, met with several key staff members during her visit to the kennel - and naturally, Beth stole the show by jumping around in excitement.

The visit boasted a sentimental meaning for Camilla and Beth since the Jack Russell Terrier was rehomed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home almost 10 years ago.

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a special visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Beth proved the perfect assistant for the main event; the unveiling of a special plaque with the help of a sausage on a rope.

"They say you should never work with animals, and now, with the help of Beth, I'm going to attempt how to unveil a building with the help of a dog", Camilla joked.

"Anyone would think you’ve never been fed," Camilla laughed as the pooch refused to let go of the treat.

Camilla chose some very apt canine accessories for her visit

She also heard from Battersea Chief Executive Claire Horton, who said the charity was expecting an influx of 'COVID puppies' as a result of frenzied dog buying during lockdown.

Claire said owners had been buying at inflated prices because they were stuck at home. "So many people have been saying they had not intended to get a dog, it’s a bit of an impulse thing and now they are finding the challenges that do come with owning a dog", she said.

Camilla rehomed her own pet dog Beth from Battersea

Camilla, who also has a second rescue pup named Bluebell, concluded the visit by hanging a corgi shaped decoration on the centre's Christmas tree in the reception area.

Prince Charles' wife last visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor in February 2017 when she was announced as the charity's Patron. She also opened the new Veterinary Hospital and Centre of Excellence at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home London in 2016.

