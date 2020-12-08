We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked stunning on Tuesday as she joined her husband Prince Edward to help prepare meals for families at FoodWise.

Pictured at Moorcroft Community Centre in Woking, Sophie kept her outfit casual, opting for a pair of black skinny jeans, a cream cashmere jumper with braided sleeves from Altuzarra and brown heeled boots.

Layering up to keep warm in the cool winter weather, the royal, 55, added a beige scarf and her blue Joseph coat that has been in her wardrobe since 2016, when she wore it for a visit to Portesbery School in London.

Although the exact design is no longer available four years later, the brand still sells an equally flattering belted design in a navy colour. Meanwhile, her pretty knit

Once inside, Sophie swapped her jacket for a yellow apron and added a cream and pink floral face mask in order to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countess Sophie recycled her blue Joseph jacket on Tuesday

With minimal accessories and her blonde hair tied back with a scrunchie, Sophie looked more than eager to help out in the kitchen, with photos showing the royal couple chopping carrots.

Prince Edward, meanwhile, opted for a festive red jumper and a checked red and green face mask.

Sophie is no stranger to cooking and has attended several royal engagements over the past month that has seen her get her hands dirty – so it comes as no surprise that she knows how to nail casual, off-duty outfits.

The royal couple were pictured chopping carrots at Moorcroft Community Centre in Woking

In November, she was pictured during a private outing to help out at a food bank wearing a pair of blue skinny jeans, a black jumper and knee-high boots as well as a floral face mask.

Getting into the festive spirit last week, the mother-of-two also helped to bake flapjacks and decorate Christmas baubles to support her patronage Disability Initiative at the Camberley Resource Centre. Looking stylish for the occasion, Sophie donned a navy apron over a black roll neck jumper and a berry-hued midi skirt.

