Princess Beatrice spotted in stunning winter coat of dreams The Queen's granddaughter is always so stylish!

Princess Beatrice was spotted in London wearing the most gorgeous coat – and we'd love to own it ourselves!

From Shrimps' autumn/winter collection, the long dark green coat isn't only super stylish, it's environmentally friendly too, as it is made from recycled wool.

Needless to say, the detailing is exquisite, with a clear flower detail on the belt buckle and faux fur on the collar, cuffs, and around the hem of the midi-length garment.

It looks both beautiful and perfect for the Great British weather, making it another smart fashion choice for the Princess.

The 32-year-old was spotted in a beautiful neutral-chic outfit earlier in the week, complete with a very covetable handbag.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the royal rocked a layered look in a black skirt and coat, adding a tan scarf and casual trainers - though it was her Goyard tote bag that caught our eye.

Beatrice's exclusive arm candy features the iconic Goyardine printed canvas, and she was last spotted carrying it in November 2019.

She also owns a number of other bags from the luxurious accessories house, including a red and a green version.

The Princess is always so stylish

Goyard bags are limited, and hard to come by, so doubt Beatrice treasures her collection.

The bag prices are kept pretty schtum, too, but resale figures of the totes start at around £2000 and go up to £4000.

No doubt the Princess will have a very special outfit planned for Christmas, which looks set to be a very special time for her family.

Not only is it the first festive season she has spent as a newlywed, but she and her husband Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi might have the chance to spend time with Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their first baby in the new year.

