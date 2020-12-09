The Queen looked ultra-festive in a red outfit as she stepped out with other members of the royal family on Tuesday evening, and plenty of royal fans have reacted to her outfit!

Her Majesty looked elegant in her bold red coat with sparkly trims, which she finished with a chic silk scarf (from Hermes, no doubt), a matching hat and black accessories. From afar, the pattern on her scarf even looked like a Christmassy candy stripe motif.

Even better, the monarch matched her lipstick to her outfit, with a chic red lip that perfectly set off the look. And since the photographs were shared on social media, there was plenty of fan reaction to her festive ensemble - which is the same look she wore on Christmas Day in 2019.

WATCH: Prince William's sweet conversation with the Queen overheard

"The Queen looks so lovely in red," one follower wrote on Instagram, while another added: "Such a loving gesture by the royal family - the Queen looked amazing in red."

Another added on Twitter: "Her Majesty looks so lovely and festive!"

Royal fans were in love with Her Majesty's red outfit

The monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal, as they thanked local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

And since the royals listened to a selection of Christmas carols performed by The Salvation Army Band, that could have been another poignant reason behind the Queen's outfit, since red is the official colour of the humanitarian organisation.

The Queen's coat appeared to sparkly threads running through the trims

Her Majesty's matching ensemble was by her personal dresser Angela Kelly, and she also added one of her ruby and diamond brooches, which almost resembles a Christmas tree.

Royal fans have been treated to a few new glimpses of the Queen in recent weeks, and she also wowed in her bold colour-block dress during her Zoom call with three winners of the Commonwealth Points of Light award in November.

Adding red lipstick to her look!

"Her Maj is rocking the magenta and red!" one fan said on Instagram, and another wrote: "Our Queen looks beautiful. Love her dress."

Another follower enthusiastically added: "Yaaaas Queenie, love that two-tone colour block you're rocking!!!!!"

