The Queen's stunning colour-clash dress sparks the BEST fan reaction Her Majesty looked beautiful!

The Queen made a sweet new appearance on Sunday, in pictures released by the palace from her Zoom call with three winners of the Commonwealth Points of Light award.

Wearing her beautiful red and pink colour-block dress, royal fans shared their incredible reactions to Her Majesty's colourful outfit, after the pictures were shared on social media.

"Her Maj is rocking the magenta and red!" one said, and another wrote: "Our Queen looks beautiful. Love her dress."

Another follower enthusiastically added: "Yaaaas Queenie, love that two-tone colour block you're rocking!!!!!" We have to agree…

WATCH: The Queen looked beautiful in her colour-block dress

The Queen loves to wear pretty colours, but her modern colour-clash dress was quite the surprise when she debuted it in March 2020. The monarch first wore the shift frock for an audience with Lord Prior, Professor Mark Compton, as she received the Order of St John's first-ever Service medal in gold.

For her latest look, Her Majesty teamed her dress with her classic pearl jewellery, a leather watch and her Golden Trellis Brooch, which is particularly special as it was a wedding gift dating back to her 1947 royal wedding to Prince Philip.

The Queen first wore the dress in March

The Queen, who celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with the Duke of Edinburgh on 20 November, was even treated to a special performance from a children's orchestra to mark the occasion.

Watching from Windsor Castle, the Queen smiled as she heard 45 children perform a never-before-heard piece called Modus Cyprius in honour of her anniversary.

The Queen's Gold Trellis brooch is a special piece dating back to 1947

Music teacher Nikoletta Polydorou received the award after founding the group Sistema Cyprus in 2018 to provide vulnerable youngsters with free music tuition and instruments.

She told the Queen: "You will be the first to hear [it] and please accept it as our gift for your anniversary."

The monarch also spoke to Ruy from Mozambique, who took her on a virtual tour of his soup kitchen, and Len from Trinidad and Tobago, a turtle conservationist.