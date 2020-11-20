Romantic detail about the Queen and Prince Philip's anniversary portrait revealed Did you spot it?

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, sharing a beautiful new photo to mark the occasion – but did you notice the romantic detail that Her Majesty added to her outfit?

READ MORE: The Queen's special tribute to her great-grandchildren revealed

The sweet image shows the couple sitting together on a sofa in Windsor Castle's Oak Room as they opened a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Queen wore a beautiful blue dress and pearl jewellery, Prince Philip looked smart in a navy blazer and tie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's magical wedding

Her Majesty wore her sapphire chrysanthemum brooch - which holds romantic memories, as she wore it during her honeymoon in 1947.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton shares closer look at her children's gift for The Queen

She chose it again for pictures released to mark her 60th wedding anniversary in 2007. It's clearly a personal favourite, as she has chosen it for special family portraits over the years, too.

The Queen's sapphire chrysanthemum brooch has sentimental value

The brooch features sapphires and diamonds set in platinum, and dates back to before the Queen's ascension to the throne.

On Friday, Kate and William shared a heartfelt post to mark the milestone occasion, and even gave fans a closer look at the colourful card their children had made for the Queen and Prince Philip.

The Queen wore the brooch on her honeymoon in 1947

They wrote in their tweet alongside the close-up of the homemade card: "Wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

SEE MORE: 21 times the Queen and Prince Philip looked so in love

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty