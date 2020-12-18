The sweet trend in Kate Middleton's personal family photos revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of photography, and we bet she takes great pleasure in choosing which family photographs to release to the public for special occasions!

Kate often shares snaps of her children she has taken herself, though of course she sometimes works with photographers to capture the perfect shot of the whole Cambridge clan, too.

But we have spotted a trend with her chosen snaps - particularly her Christmas card photos. It appears that Kate likes to incorporate navy blue into each image, whether it's through her own fashion or her husband and children's.

William and Kate recently shared their 2020 Christmas photo

Looking back over the years, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have worn a number of blue outfits in Kate's photographs - from Louis' sweet dungarees to Charlotte's pretty floral prairie dresses and George's polo shirts.

And let's not forget the Duchess' elegant pale blue ensemble for the family's Christmas card in 2017!

WATCH: Kate's sweet photographs of her children

Prince William has also sported a number of blue outfits, from suits to shirts and sweaters, in the Cambridges' festive snaps over the years. We wonder if Kate has a photo album of all the snaps at home - one thing's for sure, it's certainly colour co-ordinated!

Navy blue is of course a significant shade when it comes to the Duchess' royal style, since her stunning engagement ring features a beautiful sapphire.



Blue often features in the Cambridges' Christmas cards

The family recently shared their 2020 Christmas card photo. In the lovely snap, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, the family-of-five can be seen sitting on a bale of hay at their Norfolk home, sporting their outdoor attire.

Princess Charlotte even appears to be taking after her mum when it comes to fashion, since she was pictured wearing a mini-me pair of her favourite Penelope Chilvers boots!