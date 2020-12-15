Meghan Markle sparks debate with latest fashion choice

The Duchess of Sussex made a new public appearance on our screens on Sunday, surprising viewers on CNN's Heroes special to pay tribute to those who came together to support those most impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the inspiring clip, Meghan wore a chic tie-neck blouse in a soft neutral tone, which she paired with a beautiful berry makeup look and her hair swept back with loose strands framing her face.

MORE: Princess Charlotte just wore a mini-me pair of mum Kate Middleton's go-to boots

As usual, royal fans were quick to try and locate her fashion picks - though there was also some significant online debate as to whether Meghan's latest look is reminiscent of her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan makes surprise TV appearance

Kate is known to be fond of pussybow blouses, and recently recycled her lilac Gucci shirt for one of her own virtual appearances - but both royal ladies have been rocking the elegant neckline for many years individually.

Kate in her Gucci pussybow blouse

The likes of the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice and even the Queen have also worn pussybow looks over the years, not to mention plenty of other European royal ladies.

MORE: 12 times royal ladies rocked elegant pussybow blouses

Of course, Meghan and Kate's fashion tastes have overlapped on a number of occasions - for example, the Duchess of Cambridge recently debuted a new clutch bag from Strathberry, an accessories designer that Meghan owns a number of handbags from.

Meghan at the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018

Meghan also wore her pretty swallow earrings from Catherine Zoraida for her latest appearance - a British brand that Kate has worn for many years.

MORE: Princess Eugenie stuns with statement earrings for chic new appearance

We'll never really know whether the pair have ever swapped wardrobe tips, but we love to see their individual styles - and the signature trends that they both love to wear, which of course cross over on occasion.

Meghan and Kate at Wimbledon in 2019

Meghan spoke of kindness and generosity during her speech, saying: "Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar. These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one.

"And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

Take our latest poll!