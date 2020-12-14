Princess Charlotte just wore a mini-me pair of mum Kate Middleton's go-to boots Like mother like daughter!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new family picture on a Christmas card to the UK's NHS workers recently, and Princess Charlotte is wearing the most adorable outfit - with a particularly special detail.

Kate's daughter appears to be taking after her mum when it comes to fashion, since she is sporting a sweet mini-me pair of Penelope Chilvers boots in the photograph.

The Duchess' own tassel boots from the brand are some of her most-worn, particularly for outdoor events and engagements - so it's extra sweet that Princess Charlotte now has her own pair.

The happy family portrait sees the whole Cambridge clan dressed in outdoor attire, with Charlotte also wearing a patterned jumper from Ralph Lauren.

Her 'Mini Me Midcalf Tassel Boots' are currently only available via pre-order, and we predict there'll be an influx of enquiries!

Kate often wears her tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers

The brand's website reads: "Now even the youngest amongst us can be super-stylish too! Our Mini Midcalf Tassel boots are made in the same artisanal way as our classic women’s Tassel boot collection, even down to the distinctive Penelope Chilvers tassels.

"These adorable leather boots have the warmest fleece lining [and a] full exterior zip fastening - that makes it easy for little ones to get their feet in."

Mini Me Tassel Boots, £259, Penelope Chilvers

Kate's Penelope Chilvers boots are instantly recognisable to royal fashion fans, since she's been wearing them for coming up to twenty years. She was first spotted in them while she was a student at St Andrew's University, and since then she has worn them time and time again - they are clearly one of her trusty wardrobe staples.

Wouldn't it be lovely to see Kate and Charlotte twinning in their matching boots?

