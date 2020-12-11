Kate Middleton wows in printed dress for surprise family appearance

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked breathtakingly beautiful when she joined husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their first public appearance as a family in months.

The Cambridges enjoyed a rare evening out on Friday, strolling hand-in-hand down the red carpet when they put in a surprise appearance at the London Palladium. The royals were catching a performance of Pantoland and the Duke gave a speech on stage.

Kate opted for a gorgeous dress from one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich. The printed style boasted on-trend puff sleeves and a flattering midi cut.

She styled her brunette locks in glossy waves and accessorised with a dazzling clutch bag and simple stilettos.

William opted for a smart casual look, layering a blazer over a red jumper as he laughed and smiled with his family. Little Louis looked adorable in a navy jacket while Charlotte wore a tartan dress and George sported a striped jumper.

Kate looked gorgeous in an Alessandra Rich dress

William and Kate were last seen on Tuesday evening when they joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle.

Thoughtful Kate made sure she paid tribute to Her Majesty with her outfit, too, by wearing a pair of beautiful diamond earrings from the monarch's own collection.

The Cambridge children were all dressed up for the occasion

Known as the 'Diamond Frame Earrings', the Queen is thought to have loaned them to her granddaughter-in-law on a long-term basis - and Kate has worn them for a number of important occasions in the past.

Kate wore the Queen's earrings during her royal train tour

The sparkling designs feature a floral cluster at the earlobe, with a stunning teardrop of diamonds beneath.

Kate has stunned us in a number of festive outfits during her latest royal tour - and there was one trend that stood out in particular - tartan.

The Duchess looked lovely in tartan

The royal rocked a number of plaid looks, from her Emilia Wickstead skirt to her enviable scarf collection - and it's safe to say royal fashion fans are swooning.

