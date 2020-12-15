We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a special video message for Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup team. Kate, a keen sailor herself, paid tribute to the team by dressing in one of the crew's navy jackets for the new virtual appearance on Tuesday evening.

DISCOVER: Sweet detail you might have missed about Prince Louis' outfit for panto outing

Her sporty look came as somewhat of a surprise since the royal has yet to wear an off-duty look for her Zoom appearances during the pandemic, instead opting for her favourite labels including L.K. Bennett, Beulah London, Boden and Zara.

She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for neutral makeup and simple jewellery for the occasion.

The Duchess appeared on the INEOS Instagram page

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie is skippering Ineos Team UK on the Britannia race boat at the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand.

READ MORE: 10 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Kate, who is patron of the team's official charity, the 1851 Trust, told the crew: "We will all be cheering you on."

The Duchess said in her video message: "Sir Ben Ainslie and his team are about to embark on the challenge of a lifetime – an attempt to win sport’s oldest international trophy, the America's Cup.

The Duchess wished good luck to Sir Ben Ainslie's team

"All the teams taking part have spent years preparing for the match and sailing fans around the world are waiting exciting showdown in March."

Kate was last seen on Friday, when she joined husband Prince William and their young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a surprise appearance at the London Palladium.

The Duchess was last seen in Alessandra Rich at the London Palladium

The outing, which marked their first public appearance as a family in months, saw Kate walking the red carpet in a stunning dress from one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich.

ROYAL BEAUTY: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look fantastic on Zoom calls

The sold-out style boasted on-trend puff sleeves and a flattering midi cut. Kate completed the look with simple stilettos and a glittering clutch bag. Stunning!

And last week, Kate joined William for their royal train tour of the UK, which culminated in a socially-distanced reunion with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Kate's royal train tour looks were fabulously festive

The Duchess got into the Christmas spirit by rocking a number of plaid looks, from her Emilia Wickstead skirt to her enviable scarf collection.

Another standout festive look was her Alexander McQueen coat and checked scarf, which she teamed with her suede Ralph Lauren boots and Grace Hang 'Love Letter' bag.

MORE KATE: Princess Charlotte's mini-me boots are just like her mum's

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.