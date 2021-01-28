Princess Beatrice just channelled Kate Middleton with this romantic detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice was pictured strolling in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, and she added a romantic detail to her outfit that we reckon the Duchess of Cambridge would approve of!

In pictures published by the MailOnline, the royal showed off her laidback style in her parka coat, leggings and chunky boots, but it was her heart-print scarf that caught our eye.

With Valentine's Day coming up, we wonder if Beatrice is already feeling the love?

WATCH: Kate wears her romantic outfit in Wales

Kate memorably wore her own loveheart-emblazoned accessory for a visit to Wales in February 2020, teaming her romantic look with red accessories and a pretty matching Zara dress.

It's difficult to make out whether the royal ladies own the same scarf - Kate's costs £95 from Beulah London - but they are certainly very similar. Since Princess Eugenie owns two versions of the scarf in blue, we reckon it could easily be the same.

The Duchess' loved-up outfit was an instant hit

Unsurprisingly, there are now a number of similar neck-warmers available to buy online.

We reckon your best bet is Etsy, however, where there are a number of independent businesses offering similar versions. We love this one, which costs just over £12!

Heart scarf, £12.81, LinaScarf at Etsy

Beatrice and Edoardo certainly looked stylish in their off-duty outfits, with Edoardo wearing a black high-neck coat with blue jeans and brown boots. He also sported a personalised navy baseball cap with 'Mr M-M' stitched into it - we wonder if Beatrice has her own 'Mrs' counterpart?

On Sunday, Edoardo also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories as he and his wife enjoyed a walk through the snow in central London.



Eugenie wears her Beulah scarf in 2018

The couple married during a surprise Windsor ceremony last July, in front of a handful of their closest friends and family members.

They were sadly forced to cancel their original May 2020 wedding at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

