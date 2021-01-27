Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy a romantic stroll in London The newlyweds live at St James's Palace in London

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were spotted enjoying a winter stroll in London last Friday.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple wrapped up against the chilly weather, as they wandered through St James's Park, close to the royal's apartment at St James's Palace.

Beatrice, 32, looked cosy in a black furry park jacket with navy leggings and boots. She accessorised with a bright blue beanie hat and a heart-printed scarf, which looked similar to a style from Beulah London that the Duchess of Cambridge owns.

READ: The surprising way Jack Brooksbank is related to the royal family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about surprise royal wedding for the first time

Meanwhile, Edoardo donned a black high-neck coat with blue jeans and brown boots. He also sported a personalised navy baseball cap with 'Mr M-M' stitched into it.

The property developer's four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang, did not join his father and stepmother on their walk.

On Sunday, Edoardo also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories as he and his wife enjoyed a walk through the snow in central London.

MORE: 7 times royals had to make last-minute changes at their weddings

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo unveils romantic Paris travels

Edoardo and Beatrice pictured in Sandringham in 2019

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot during a surprise Windsor ceremony last July, in front of a handful of their closest friends and family members.

The couple were forced to cancel their original May 2020 nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beatrice with her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle

The royal bride looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses for her big day, and also borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara from her grandmother.

Beatrice is set to become an aunt when her younger sister Princess Eugenie gives birth to her first child in February.

The royal siblings share an incredibly close bond but Beatrice has remained living in London, while Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to prepare for the arrival of their baby.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.