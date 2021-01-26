Kate Middleton just recycled a Christmas dress in January, and it totally works The royal appeared in a new photo and video with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a smiling new photo and video with her husband Prince William to mark Burns Night on Monday evening, and we're in love with her outfit.

The dress, which is in fact the tartan Emilia Wickstead look that she wore to the royal family Christmas lunch in 2019, was the perfect choice for the Scottish celebration. She added her favourite Simone Rocha pearl earrings, and wore her longer hair in a glossy style.

MORE: This sale dupe of Kate Middleton's Gucci blouse is flying off the (virtual) shelves

During the virtual appearance, Kate and William teamed up with NHS Charities Together and Tayside Health Fund to provide a traditional Burns celebration lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties to 200 staff treating coronavirus patients at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate looked beautiful in tartan

It's the first time fans have got a full glimpse at the beautiful outfit, since Kate was only pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace in her car when she first wore it.

She first wore the look to the Queen's 2019 Christmas luncheon

At the time, there was a version of the dress with sheer puff sleeves, but it appears that the Duchess' frock is custom-made - it could also be a top and skirt co-ord. We love the statement contrast collar and cuffs, which has become a signature of Kate's in recent years.

MORE: What January blues? These royals rock the colour in the best way ever

Sadly the dress is no longer available to shop, though we've had a hunt on the virtual high street for some similar designs.

SHOP SIMILAR: Tartan dress, £9.49, Shein

Monday night's message was filmed at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk home, where the Cambridges have been carrying out their work calls.

MORE: This Meghan Markle-inspired protective necklace has her name all over it

SHOP SIMILAR: Tartan dress, £57.68, Top Vintage

The Duke, 38, said in the video message: "Hello to everyone at NHS Tayside. We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world – a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns."

Miu Miu tartan skirt, £1,690, Matches Fashion

Kate added: "Sadly this year is a little different. And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society."

William then told staff: "We want to say a huge thank you for all of the work you are doing and the sacrifices you are making. As a token of our appreciation, we've teamed up with NHS Charities Together to provide you with a Haggis dinner." Isn't that lovely?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.