Countess Sophie rocks a power blazer as she speaks up for women's rights She joined an important online seminar

The Countess of Wessex attended an important online meeting last week to discuss the work of female peacebuilders in conflict zones with the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

Choosing a suitably sharp outfit for the seminar, Sophie embraced power dressing with her look, wearing a blazer and shirt and adding a pair of hoop earrings.

In the clip, which was shared by the royal family on Twitter, she said: "The thing that really resonated with me when I started to understand better what it means to have more women around a peacebuilding table, was the effect of how peace can last for longer.

WATCH: Sophie spoke of the 'mathematics of women's rights'

"And it's not dissimilar when you look at what having more women around the boardroom table can do for the bottom line of the business. And just that simple mathematics really struck a chord with me," she added.

We wouldn't be surprised if Sophie chose her outfit to reflect a particular message, as so many royal women do.

Countess Sophie owns a number of tailored blazers

In fact, the 'power blazer' concept dates back to the 1920s, and was seen as a turning point in the way women dressed. Coco Chanel's famous suit was originally designed to give women the means to enter all-male environments and hold their own, allowing them to reach their professional goals.

Sophie's participation in the online seminar came as part of her work to support women in conflict around the world, which makes up one of the key parts of her royal role.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also fond of a power suit

On International Women’s Day 2019, the Countess publicly announced her commitment to champion the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), at a reception for Women Peacebuilders at Buckingham Palace.

Since then, she has taken part in a number engagements and overseas trips to highlight international efforts towards women's roles in peacebuilding.