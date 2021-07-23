8 tech gadgets the royals love from Kate's MacBook to Meghan's iPad case

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

During the pandemic, the royals became working from home experts, showing off a range of cool gadgets that helped them along the way. The Duchess of Cambridge has become a Zoom pro, using her MacBook and foldable laptop stand, while the Countess of Wessex invested in a professional microphone.

Interested to know exactly what they are? We've rounded up the royals' favourite tech essentials, which include several handy gizmos for keeping fit and healthy. Prince Harry has been pictured wearing the high tech Oura Ring on a number of occasions, while Duchess of Cornwall often accessorises with her Apple Watch.

RELATED: 29 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

Kate Middleton's laptop and stand, rotating iPad stand and Gimbal

Duchess Kate has been using her MacBook and laptop stand for Zoom calls

The Duchess of Cambridge kept up with her royal duties over Zoom using her MacBook and handy laptop stand.

Laptop stand, £33.90, Amazon

We've found a version of Kate's tech stand for £33.90 - such a steal! What's more, the foldable stand is really versatile. It can also be used as a breakfast tray, a standing desk, a book tray, and a writing desk. It even has a detachable mobile phone holder and is good for neck pain.

360-degree rotating ergonomic tablet stand (also available in white), £32.99, Amazon

We also got a good look at Kate's iPad stand during lockdown. The Duchess knows that if you rely on the typical fold-over iPad cover stand then the tilted angle of the camera which points up at you makes for an extremely unflattering shot. Instead, she’s invested in a nifty 360-degree rotating tablet stand which offers unparalleled adjustment.

We’ve found an ergonomic professional-grade version of the stand on Amazon for a bargainous £32.99 and with speedy same-day delivery. It’s super sturdy and fits tablets of all shapes and sizes and you can even use it with your phone too.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13", £1,189, John Lewis

Hohem Gimbal Stabiliser, was £109 now £99.99, Amazon

When Kate and William got back to public visits recently, we discovered that their secret to perfect Instagram videos is a gimbal! Their social media manager uses one very similar to this one to get smooth flawless footage - which he films on his phone! The Hohem Gimbal Stabiliser works with iOS and Android - you simply snap your phone into the holder and grab the stick and start shooting.

If you move around the stabiliser stops blur and shake, giving you flawless, smooth video. There are lots more cool professional shooting options that the clever gadget performs – you can set it to track faces or objects so it shifts to follow the person or thing as they move and it has a 360-degree pan mode so you can shoot really cool sweeping scenes. The slow-motion and time-lapse functions are amazing too!

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unique garden furniture unveiled - shop the look

RELATED: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look flawless on zoom calls

The Countess of Wessex's microphone

The Earl and Countess of Wessex used a professional microphone for their first royal engagement of 2021

Earlier this year the Earl and Countess of Wessex took a virtual tour of Forfar in Angus, Scotland from the comfort of their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

Given a glimpse of their tech set-up in photos shared by the royal family's social media accounts, Sophie and Edward were pictured using a professional microphone for the occasion, and you can shop a similar version for under £120 on Amazon.

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone, £119, Amazon

Meghan Markle's iPad case

Back in 2016, Meghan took to Instagram and listed her orange leather tech case by Stow as one of her go-to travel essentials.

Made from luxury Spanish leather, you can shop the brand's folio-style cases starting from £195 but if you're looking for something less pricey, Amazon is selling a similar version and it's £4.99.

Leather Tech Case - Amber Orange & Sky Blue, £365, STOW

Orange water-resistant iPad case, £4.99, Amazon

Prince Harry's fitness ring

Prince Harry was first seen wearing the Oura ring in 2018

Back in 2018, Prince Harry was spotted wearing a new, quirky piece of jewellery while embarking on his overseas royal tour in Australia. PEOPLE magazine has since confirmed that it's in fact an Oura Ring, which tracks sleep and activity through body temperature sensors and LED technology. Fancy!

Silver Heritage ring, $299, Oura

Duchess Camilla's Apple Watch

The Duchess of Cornwall loves her Apple Watch

The Duchess of Cornwall regularly accessories her outfits with her trusty Apple Watch. The everyday gadget can be used for everything from tracking your fitness and health goals, to sending texts, making calls and listening to music.

Apple Watch Series 3, £197, John Lewis

Queen Máxima's TV screen

Queen Máxima has created the ultimate comfy setup for Zoom calls

Queen Máxima made headlines when she was pictured sitting barefoot at her desk during a Zoom call. Paying a virtual visit to Senegal in her role as a UN special advocate, the royal was seen sitting alone at a grand conference table in front of a tablet and a large TV screen complete with an additional camera on top.

Making conference calls that little bit easier, anyone with a large working from home space can do the same for £479. Remote Access allows you to mirror your computer's display onto this Samsung TV screen wirelessly. You can even tap into your office PC to access files or work on documents using Microsoft Office 365—all from your sofa.

SAMSUNG UE55TU7020KXXU 55", £479, Currys PC World

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.