Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999. They now live at the property with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, and apparently there's one factor that the family have always seen as a plus: its proximity to the Queen.

In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

Bagshot Park in Surrey

Of course, the two households are currently unable to mix amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it would make sense that the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, may have made trips to see the monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, from afar.

Bagshot Park is located near the village of Bagshot, which is approximately 11 miles south of Windsor, where the monarch and Duke of Edinburgh are staying at Windsor Castle. It spans 51 acres and sits within a designated area of Windsor Great Park, which is adjacent to the private Home Park where Windsor Castle is situated.

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward live with their two children

As well as being nearby to the Queen and Prince Philip, Bagshot Park also stands out from other royal homes for its size. With a whopping 120 rooms, it's one of the biggest royal residences of all time, after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879. It is listed as a Grade-II building, while its interiors are clearly reminiscent of its majestic heritage, with intricate wooden carved walls and ornate chandeliers in almost every room.

The grounds follow suit with a private lake and several stables.

