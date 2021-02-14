New mum Princess Eugenie wows in floral dress in this sweet snap What a gorgeous photo!

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in a sweet photo shared by The Anti Slavery Collective to congratulate her on the birth of her baby son.

The organisation shared the pretty smiling snap shortly after the news was announced that the royal had welcomed her first child.

It was captioned: "On behalf of everyone at The Anti-Slavery Collective, we want to say a massive congratulations to our co-founder, HRH @princesseugenie, on the birth of her baby boy!"

The happy photo sees Eugenie looking effortless in her floral dress, and appears to be taken from a shoot she took part in with her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville.

The Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby boy on 9 February, announcing the news with a statement via Buckingham Palace.



Eugenie looked beautiful in the photo

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Eugenie shared a gorgeous photo of her baby boy

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Shortly after, Eugenie shared the first image of the tot on her personal Instagram account - a sweet black and white shot of the proud parents holding their baby's fingers. She captioned it with a series of blue heart emojis.

