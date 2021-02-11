We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In a new video released on Wednesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted to student nurses from Ulster University to hear about their experiences of studying during the pandemic, and of undertaking placements on the frontline in Northern Ireland.

For the special call, Kate looked typically elegant in her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit - and her beautiful new gemstone necklace has also been identified.

The royal has previously worn the Lapis Lazuli piece for a number of video calls, but it was difficult to make out. It is in fact a new buy from Astley Clarke, the 'Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace', which costs £160.

WATCH: William and Kate praise student nurses for their efforts during the pandemic

Lapis Lazuli is said to be a stone of healing, wisdom, intuition and truth, so it's fitting that Kate wore it for such an important meeting.

The beautiful stone even has ancient royal connections - it was famously used in the death mask of king Tutankhamen, and Cleopatra was known to use ground lapis lazuli as eyeshadow. How fascinating is that?

Lapis necklace, £160, Astley Clarke

The Astley Clarke website states: "A celebration of vibrancy, this demi-fine Stilla gemstone pendant features a captivating table-cut lapis lazuli gem, set in 18 carat yellow gold plated sterling silver, and uses a spectacle setting to display the entire blue gemstone and show its complexities beautifully."

We think it was the perfect choice for Kate's classic outfit, which she teamed with glossy straight hair and what appears to be a new pair of gold earrings, too.

The couple spoke with student nurses

The royal couple praised the group of nurses during the call, with Kate telling them: "Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn't have chosen a better career choice and it's needed now more than ever.

"You've got almost three generations now – those coming back from retirement but also you guys doing your training who are stepping up – it shows real commitment and real teamwork, and it should really be celebrated, so really well done."

