Crown Princess Victoria rocks fairytale H&M gown in new palace photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Crown Princess Victoria is officially the Queen of high street fashion. The Swedish royal often turns to H&M for her outfits, and her latest tulle gown was no exception.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria sends important message with modern H&M jewellery

Victoria, 43, shared several photos on the Swedish royal's official Instagram account, taken by Peter Knutson, that showed her modelling a forest green frock from the high street store. She appeared to be inside her royal residence, Haga Palace, which she shares with Prince Daniel and their two children.

In the first snap, she perched on the edge of a wooden office table, while the second saw her stand against the backdrop of a floral painting which perfectly highlighted her fairytale dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Spring fashion inspiration from our favourite royals

Costing £199.99, the gown is part of the brand's Conscious Collection and features a fitted bodice, tulle flounces around the sleeves and a full skirt. Unlike many of Victoria's previous H&M steals, it has unfortunately already sold out - but you can choose to be notified should it come back into stock.

It complimented her Nocturnal Creatures Tiara, which is made out of pearls and lemon quartz leaves.

READ: Royal children school uniform buys: From Princess Charlotte's shoes to Prince George's backpack

PHOTOS: A look back at Kate Middleton's most incredible recycled fashion looks

In the caption, she thanked Swedish magazine QX readers for voting her as a winner of one of the 2021 awards.

The translated caption read: "The magazine QX readers have voted for the Crown Princess as one of the winners at this year's 'Gay Gala', partly due to the speech the Crown Princess gave at last year's inauguration of Stockholm Pride.

"This year's gala has been cancelled, but the Crown Princess has written a letter of thanks to readers in which she says, among other things:

Green tulle dress, £199.99, H&M

"'I was really proud and happy for the fine award from QX's readers. It means a lot to me. Thanks! [...] The past year has been a challenge in various ways. In many parts of the world, human rights work has been hampered or hindered by the pandemic. Therefore, it is now particularly important that we continue to work every day for a world where LGBTQI people are given the opportunity to live in freedom and without oppression. A world where you can be just who you are, and be proud of it.'"

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Crown Princess Victoria is so gorgeous!" A second remarked: "Absolutely stunning," and a third added: "Beautiful Victoria."

Victoria opted for a similar black tulle dress from H&M to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary, while she even turned to the brand for her accessories when she opened Stockholm Fashion Week.

SHOP: 15 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.