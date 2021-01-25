This Meghan Markle-inspired protective necklace has her name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex loves to wear meaningful jewellery, and appeared to send a powerful message when she debuted her Edge of Ember evil eye necklace back in April 2020.

During her virtual chat with her patron charity Smart Works, she wore the pretty pendant - which is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes".

Unsurprisingly, the necklace, £135, was immediately in demand amongst royal fans too, and Meghan firmly put her stamp on the meaningful jewellery trend.

Meghan wearing her Edge of Ember 'Visionary' charm necklace

Since then, Edge of Ember has expanded their 'Protection' range - perhaps with the Duchess and her fans in mind - to include further necklaces, signet rings (also loved by Meghan), bracelets and earrings. We wonder if Ms Markle has snapped any pieces up for herself?

Protection Chain Necklace, £185, Edge of Ember

The ethical brand's founder said: "Loved by Meghan Markle, our evil eye pieces are our best-sellers, we wanted to expand our existing Charmers range, as now more than ever we need to radiate good vibes, banish negativity and protect the body, soul and spirit."

Edge of Ember Visionary Charm Necklace, £135, Selfridges

Meghan has a number of pieces from Edge of Ember, including another lucky charm pendant featuring a four-leaf clover. She also owns the brand's gold Wave earrings, wearing them during her visit to London's National Theatre during her last trip to the UK in March 2020.

GET THE LOOK: Hamsa necklace, £49, Latelita

Of course, it's not the only time the Duchess has worn the evil eye motif. During her royal visit to South Africa in 2019, she wore a fine chain necklace by Alemdara which featured the symbol - she also owns a statement evil eye earring cuff from Kimai, and her Hamsa ring from Kismet by Milka, worth £240.

Talis Chains evil eye necklace, £55, Oxygen Boutique

In 2020, fashion research platform Lyst reported that 'evil eye jewellery' had seen a 58 per cent increase in search - suggesting that many are being drawn to the protective symbol during the coronavirus crisis. How will you wear yours?

