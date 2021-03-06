We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton will make a stunning appearance alongside Prince William during the special A Celebration for Commonwealth Day programme honouring The Queen, set to air on BBC One on Sunday evening.

VIDEO: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak about frontline workers in the Commonwealth Celebration

The 39-year-old royal looked lovely in navy, recycling the gorgeous Eponine London dress she first wore in 2019 for the virtual call from Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen flashing a beaming smile in a sneak peek still from the programme, completing her look with dainty hoop earrings.

Kate first wore her elegant dress in November 2019 when she attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET), which is an independent charity that will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK.

For her Commonwealth Day appearance, the royal opted for natural makeup, and styled her long locks down loose in a sleek style. If you're wondering how Kate achieves her glossy, frizz-free hair, her £30 hair secret was previously revealed as Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom.

Her hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker previously shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway, sparking a mass sell-out.

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a preview for Sunday's Commonwealth Day celebrations

As part of the special broadcast, Kate and William spoke to medical, charity and voluntary staff from across the Commonwealth to hear more about the work they have been carrying out to care for those within their communities.

Throughout their conversations, the Duke and Duchess heard from those on the calls about what inspired them to support their communities, the impact of the vital work they are carrying out, and how they have adapted their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised with the support of the Royal Commonwealth Society and Westminster Abbey, the programme was broadcast to celebrate The Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.

Also taking part were the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Countess of Wessex.

