Kate Middleton's sell-out M&S trainers are back in gorgeous new colours

The Duchess of Cambridge is as fond of her trainer collection just as much as her chic high heels, and royal fans went wild when she stepped out in a bargain M&S pair in February 2020.

Once the sneakers were confirmed to be from the beloved British brand, they instantly flew off the shelves - but we've got good news! Marks and Spencer have relaunched the £29.50 style, and this time there's some gorgeous new colourways to choose from.

Kate's picks featured green racing stripes, but now there's a classic white style with a zebra print accent, a navy version with rainbow colours and a silver pair with pastel stripes. We predict a sell out!

Kate sparked a sellout with her M&S trainers

We bet the royal loves them for their super comfy soles, too, which are no doubt perfect for her busy engagements. The shoes are made with a special technology approved by podiatrists to make them extra cosy and easy to walk in.

Lace Up Ribbon Detail Trainer, £29.50, M&S

But if you're after a green stripe trainer just like Kate's originals, we also reckon these Gola tennis sneakers will give a similar look. You can dress them down with jeans, or add a casual touch to a smarter outfit just like the Duchess.

Lace Up Ribbon Detail Trainer, £29.50, M&S

Kate wore her popular trainers to a visit with Sportsaid which was held at the London Stadium in Stratford, and celebrated the role that parents and guardians play in their child's sporting success. The event was also attended by a number of sports stars including heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, swimmer Rebecca Adlington and Taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad.

Gola trainers, £50, John Lewis

The Duchess had obviously dressed carefully for the occasion, since she was keen to get involved with all the activities on offer, from athletics to martial arts! Sounds like her sneakers held up pretty well for their first outing…

