Queen Maxima looks elegant in chic leather skirt for new outing

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked as elegant as ever to visit a Dutch dance theatre earlier this month, wearing a burgundy leather pencil skirt paired with a smart red blouse. The royal finished off the ensemble with a pair of pointed maroon stilettos and even a matching red face mask!

The mother of three visited the dance theatre to see how they were coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst they prepared for their upcoming production called Mist.

Queen Maxima kept her makeup minimal during the visit, wearing a touch of mascara and a nude lip, whilst letting her blonde hair fall naturally around her face.

As for accessories, the royal wore a stunning pair of purple and turquoise earrings and carried a maroon clutch bag under her arm.

During the working visit, the royal learned how the school is planning on launching online programming to support students during the pandemic.

Queen Maxima spoke to many of the performers and watched them during rehearsal, before visiting the costume department to see how each costume is made for the different shows.

The royal wowed in a leather pencil skirt

Although the royal’s skirt is not available to buy, we have found some great alternatives to recreate this stunning look!

We're loving this bargain number from River Island. Style it with a simple blouse for work and finish the look with some statement heels for the ultimate wow factor!

Vinyl Midi Pencil Skirt, £17, River Island

Leather Pencil Skirt, £225, Reiss

If you're looking for a more durable option, Reiss' stunning leather pencil skirt is the perfect piece. Style with a classic camel jumper and nude heels for a chic look that can be taken from day to night.

