Talk about making an entrance! Paying a special visit to the Hague Art Museum on Tuesday, Queen Máxima certainly turned heads when she cycled to the big event in a sunshine yellow co-ord. Looking as radiant as ever, the stylish royal appeared to be enjoying the warm weather as she ventured out in a vibrant yellow shirt and matching cropped trousers. Amping up her look with a pair of nude pumps, statement hoop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses, Máxima once again proved that when it comes to accessorising she continues to reign supreme. She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and her makeup and rocked an elegant beauty look, too - wearing a brown smokey-eye complete with rosy blusher and a delicate pink lipstick.

Queen Máxima cycled to the Hague Art Museum

One of the season's biggest trends, over the last few weeks the likes of Holly Willoughby and The Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted wearing their favourite yellow frocks for summer. Inspired by Máxima's bold ensemble? We've rounded up a number of colourful co-ords in a similar shade.

Retailing at a total of £59.98, H&M is selling these ankle-length cigarette trousers complete with a gently fitted, single-breasted jacket. Sure to make a statement, combine your new power suit with a white t-shirt and a pair of box-fresh trainers.

Single-breasted jacket, £34.99, H&M

Cigarette trousers, £24.99, H&M

This lovely lemon outfit from River Island is perfect for drinks with the girls post-lockdown. With a double-breasted blazer priced at £65 and high-waisted shorts, priced at £38, style up your ensemble with a white clutch bag and nude heels to match.

Yellow puff sleeve blazer, £65, River Island

Yellow belted shorts, £38, River Island

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Máxima has been on-hand to attend a number of royal engagements. Last week she headed to the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam wearing a brown midi dress from H&M and back in May she donned a floral frock by Rixo to visit a local food bank in Delft.

